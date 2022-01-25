Mexico City.- Ángel Gómez Garza was dismissed from her position after offending and threatening to beat a victim of tortureaccording to official information published this Monday afternoon by the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH).

In the document, the Commission condemned the facts and maintained that its “only commitment of the CNDH is with the victims.”

The agency explained that the threats and intimidation against the victim, identified as Óscar Kábata, occurred on December 21, 2021, when he approached the official to complain about the lack of justice in his case.

Given the complaints and in the presence of three other people, Gómez Garza called Kabata a “faggot” and threatened to beat him for recording.

“And the one I’m going to give you,” said the official.

For this action, the CNDH explained in a statement that “in this particular case, it was immediate and forceful, since acts such as those denounced on that occasion are unacceptable.”

Óscar Kábata explained to the media outlet Eme Equis that he was a victim of torture in 2009 in Chihuahua by elements of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena). For this reason, he went to Mexico City in search of a resolution of the case, but only found hostility from the members of the organization directed by Rosario Piedra Ibarra.

Read more: Aguascalientes Cyber ​​Police prevented extortions for more than 20 million pesos in Mexico and the world

The person affected only identified Ángel Gómez Garza, senior official of the CNDH. However, he detailed that the hostilities began as soon as he arrived at the building.