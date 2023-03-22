The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH)asked the head of the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA), General Luis Cresencio Sandoval González address the recommendations of the commission for serious violations of the human rights to life, legal security and personal integrity, due to excessive use of force through unlawful use of firearms which led to the death of five people, one injured and in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

The CNDH remembered that it was past February 26, 2023, in the streets of the Cavazos Lerma neighborhood, in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, where seven people were traveling in a pickup-type vehicle and, due to “suspicion”, they were followed by twenty-one public servants who were transported in four official vehicles, where an element activated his firearm to the rear of the private vehicle, and three more elements replicated the shots to support the first shooter.

However, according to the records in the federal criminal investigation, it can be stated that no weapons were found inside the private vehicle. Also, that the official vehicles did not show damage caused by firearms projectiles, that no military elements presented injuries from firearms projectiles and that all the military elements involved in the events stated before the Federation's social representative that none He saw that firearm shots were fired from the private vehicle.

Therefore, this National Commission issued Recommendation 95VG/2023, requesting the head of SEDENA to collaborate in the process before the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims (CEAV), for the registration in the National Registry of Victims of the seven aggrieved persons. , including the members of their family nuclei, in order to proceed to the immediate comprehensive reparation of the damage, which includes the compensation measure, in terms of the General Law of Victims. In addition, that the medical, psychological and thanatological attention that the direct surviving and indirect victims require be granted.

You are also asked to collaborate widely in the presentation and follow-up of the administrative complaint that this National Commission presents to the Internal Control Body at SEDENA against the personnel who, without any legal justification, used their firearms to the detriment of the seven victims. direct, as well as in the integration of Criminal Case 1, and in the criminal process derived from Investigation Folders 2 and 3, in order to investigate and determine the responsibilities in criminal matters of the four military elements indicated as responsible and other military personnel that the judicial and ministerial authority, in each case, determine as responsible for the acts to the detriment of the seven victims.