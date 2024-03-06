1.- He whines so much officialdom with the hoax of being the target of a “war dirty” that one of its most impudent and shameless propaganda agencies, the degraded National Commission for Human Rights that rules Rosario Piedra Ibarrait enters beater for slander to the opposition and lick the soles of the President López Obrador and the candidate Claudia Sheinbaum.

Getting into what he shouldn't, he accuses the recent March for Democracy that filled the Plaza de la Constitución, and attributes to the coalition who applied to Xochitl Galvez imaginary grievances to the right of choice.

Servile, exalts Sheinbaum for having “made reference to human rights”, while at the same time Galvez He is determined to “take advantage” of the balconied telephone numbers (initially by AMLO with that of the editor of the New York Times) for his campaign, “trivializing” the incident and “minimizing” the facts.

In line with the Palace line, he attacks the media, associating them with the opposition and attributing to them a “black” campaign with “disinformation.”

Of Xochitl He assures that he “opted for a contrasting discourse” and “bias in the handling of his information and in the use of insults and personal attacks.”

Vomiting drag.

2.- If we consider that in three months (from December to date) 17 candidates for elected positions have been murdered and there are 23 who request the protection of the federal government, the warning issued yesterday by the High Commissioner for United Nations for Human rightsVolkerTürk:

“In Latin America and the Caribbean, the prevalence and violence of gangs and organized crime have serious impacts on the lives and rights of millions of people, including in Ecuador, Haiti, Honduras and Mexico. In Mexico, several electoral processes will coincide in June, leading to the election of more than 20,000 public officials, including the president, members of the federal parliament and a wide range of state and local representatives and authorities. This immense exercise of political and civil rights must be safeguarded against violence (…). Only policies based on human rights can offer effective and sustainable solutions. It is necessary to address corruption, impunity, poor governance and the deep structural causes of violence (…), with the full participation of civil society and affected communities….”

Unless you were offended by the comparison with Ecuador, Haiti and Honduras, you cannot understand the virulent, paranoid and deplorable reaction of Lopez Obrador:

“The High Commissioner is very, very biased, he is against us and he is in cahoots with those who want to show that Mexico is a very violent country.”

Although during his government there have also been just under 81 thousand intentional homicides and almost 50 disappearances, the statement implies that the country knows it is violent but not much,…

[email protected]

@CarlosMarin_soy

More from the same author: