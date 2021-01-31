The CNCO quintet closed the first month of 2021 with the launch of its own version of “Only you matter”, original song by the Italian-Venezuelan singer-songwriter Franco de Vita, included in his 1986 album fantasy.

Released on January 31 on the group’s YouTube channel, the song has already reached 300,188 views in its first three hours, in addition to becoming a worldwide trending topic on Twitter.

Similarly, as CNCO assured in a post on Instagram, “Only you matter” serves as a preview of what will be seen in DEJA VU, his fourth studio album.

“We are so excited to share this song and video with you and we can’t wait for you to hear our full album on February 5!” The group noted.

Also, in a previous publication, CNCO reported that they will make a live presentation during the Lo Nuestro 2021 Awards gala, to be held on February 18, where they will perform songs from the new album that is promoted with the hashtag #CNCODejaVu.

On the new production, Joel Pimentel, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez and Zabdiel de Jesús commented, in an interview carried out in November 2020, that the album was inspired by the favorite songs of their mothers.

In this sense, CNCO has prepared versions for classics such as “Tan enamorados” by Ricardo Montaner, “Narcotic love”By Chichi Peralta,“I would leave it all“From Chayanne and”For loving You so”By Cristian Castro, to name a few.

