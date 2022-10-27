End of sanitary restrictions and deceleration of inflation should stimulate consumption; retail should open 109,400 jobs

The CNC (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism) estimates that the Brazilian retail sector should hire 109,400 temporary workers for the Christmas holidays in 2022. The forecast is based on the expectation of a 2.1% increase in sales this year.

The projection, if confirmed, would represent the highest number of new hires for the end of the year since 2013, when 115,500 employees took on functions related to the Christmas trade. Here is the CNC report (intact – 230 KB).

The expected growth in sales changes the downward trend in the sector, which fell by 2.7% in 2020 and 2.1% in 2021. According to CNC, the end of the sanitary restrictions of the pandemic and the scenario of controlled inflation tend to attract the consumer to return to stores after 2 years of difficulty.

The increase in hiring should be driven by the hypermarket and supermarket sectors, with 45,500 jobs, and by the clothing segment, with 25,900 jobs.

“The slowdown in inflation, amid the process of increasing credit, should have a positive impact on sales in segments that are less dependent on borrowing funds through loans and financing”says the report.

Job offers should be concentrated mainly in São Paulo (30.35%), Minas Gerais (12.24%), Paraná (8.9%) and Rio de Janeiro (8.07%).

The expectation is for an average admission salary of BRL 1,626, 2.5% more in nominal terms – without considering inflation – compared to the same period last year, when the average salary was BRL 1,587.

About 11% of temporary workers should be hired, compared to 15% in 2021. According to the CNC, this is due to the readjustment of the retail sector in the last year.