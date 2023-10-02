Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/10/2023 – 19:54

Nine out of ten retailers in the country adopt interest-free installments on credit cards to make at least part of their sales, according to a survey released this Monday, 2, by the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC).

The study showed that 89.6% of Brazilian retail companies depended on interest-free installments on credit cards to make sales. These establishments have an average annual turnover equivalent to around R$2.841 trillion.

The survey was conducted with a sample of six thousand small, medium and large companies, from all retail segments, in the 26 capitals and the Federal District, informed the CNC. The sample corresponds to a universe of more than two million retailers, with a margin of error of 3%.

“The CNC defends interest-free installments, because commerce and services are highly dependent on this form of payment for sales”, pointed out the entity, in a note.

Of the total number of retail establishments, 47%, or 1.064 million companies, which represent R$1.493 trillion in annual revenue, have half of this revenue dependent on installment sales.

For a 29.3% share of retailers, equivalent to around 663 thousand companies with estimated revenue of R$929 billion per year, sales in interest-free installments represent between 50% and 80% of the total collected. Another 13.2%, approximately 297 thousand companies, with revenues of around R$418 billion annually, have a share of installment sales greater than 80%. The remaining 10.4% of establishments were unable to respond.

“The research shows the relevance of installments in commercial sales and the consolidation of credit cards as a conditioning factor for consumption in recent years”, declared the president of the CNC, José Roberto Tadros, in a press release. “For the CNC, it is necessary to find a solution to rationalize the exorbitant interest rates, which reach an impressive 440% per year, following the model implemented in the special check at the beginning of 2020”, he added.

The CNC informs that it delivered to the Ministry of Finance, at the end of September, the study and the entity’s position in favor of maintaining interest-free installments on credit cards, “without intervention in market conditions, in addition to the rationalization of the interest rate of the credit card revolving account”.

“PL 2,685/22, from the Desenrola program, was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and establishes a limit of 100% for interest in relation to the value of the total credit card debt, ensuring that the total amount of the debt does not exceed twice the original value”, highlighted the CNC. “These are important measures to resolve the problem of debt and default.”

The Consumer Debt and Default Survey (Peic), also investigated by the CNC, showed that the proportion of families who are unable to pay their debts reached 12.7% in September, a record in the historical series of the indicator, which began in January 2010.

“The search for a consensus between consumers, banks, retailers and regulatory bodies continues to be the most promising path to guarantee favorable consumption conditions and encourage economic growth”, argued economist Izis Ferreira, responsible for the CNC study, in the note. “In the event of the end of interest-free installments, several products and services will simply stop being consumed by the majority of the population, who depend on the deadline for purchases”, she concluded.