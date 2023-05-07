In an interview, the president of the institution addressed topics such as representation in the Church and the issue of abortion

the president of CNBB (National Conference of Bishops of Brazil), Dom Jaime Spengler62 years old, defended, in an interview with Folha de S.Paulo published on Saturday (6.May.2023), that the Catholic Church in Brazil does not follow a political orientation and that it must have as its agenda the Gospel, the doctrine preached by the New Testament, of the Bible. In the interview, Spengler denied that the church is politically divided.

Recently, when asked about the CNBB having issued messages talking about the “Criminal Tragedy” against the Yanomami indigenous people, the importance of vaccination and a “cruel economic model” –making groups supporting the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to label the institution as being “left”– the archbishop declared that the entity itself could not “never” remain silent in situations where “life is not respected”, regardless of who is in power.

“The note may have caused discomfort in some sectors. Something very beautiful that is in the Gospel of Matthew, but which is extremely challenging: it says that we will be evaluated in the face of very simple situations. I was hungry, you fed me. I was thirsty, you gave me a drink. We can never lose sight of that.”the archbishop told the newspaper.

Spengler also dealt with other themes related to national politics. He denied having directed the statement, made in 2022, to Bolsonaro about those who spread lies not being worthy of assuming public office. At the time, Catholic groups supporting the former president interpreted it as a message to the former chief executive.

“I wouldn’t put that speech of mine objectively addressed to a person, but to a social context that we were living. And I would repeat it at the present time too, see? It is something that is there in everyday life. The truth opens horizons. The lie closesdeclared the archbishop, who said he was against the disclosure of fake news.

The archbishop also spoke about his statement to Vatican radio in 2018 that “justice should be done” when mentioning the trial of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd Instance. He said he wondered how, at a given moment, there was “so many elements that necessarily led to condemnation” of Lula, and, after 2 or 3 years, the same elements were not “sufficiently evaluated”. According to Spengler, the “legal contradiction” of the case concerns the CNBB.

REPRESENTATIVITY IN THE CHURCH

Spengler stated that the presence of blacks in the “bosom of the clergy” it is still small due to historical factors, since, in the past, there was resistance. I also said that the “Vocation Question” it is not a personal decision, but God’s.

According to him, the entity has, in its 12 committees, only 2 black presidents. Spengler evaluated the CNBB’s lack of racial representation as a “sore” that characterizes Brazilian society.

The president also stated that increasing female representation is a matter “under debate” and that the participation of women in “Ordinary Church Life” needs to be promoted.

As for the LGBTQIA+ community, Spengler stated that, just as heterosexuals needed to maintain an ethical behavior based on what the Church preaches, community members too: “They are human beings and deserve our respect. The Gospel itself says that there are people who were made that way.”.

Pope Francis has already spoken out on the issue. He criticized the criminalization of homosexuality, in addition to asking parents not to condemn their children because of their sexual orientation and defended that LGBTQIA+ people had the same legal rights as heterosexual couples.

ABORTION

Spengler said they needed “wide spaces” for the debate on the issue of abortion. The archbishop recalled that the position of the Church is “consolidated” on the subject, but that there are situations, such as violence and abuse, especially that of minors, that need consensus.