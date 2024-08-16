Mexico City.- A few days before the start of the next Legislature in Congress, with 75 percent of the seats under the control of Morena, the National Agricultural Council (CNA) urged to guarantee a fair representation, which does not harm the decision-making of citizens.

In a statement, the organization described the disproportionate representation in the Chamber of Deputies as worrying, as it could affect minorities.

“A political force that obtains 54 percent of the votes should not have control of 75 percent of the seats. This imbalance undermines democratic equity and the capacity of Congress to be an inclusive and representative space of the diversity of the popular will,” he said.

He said that while the democratic process and validity of the elections held last June are recognised, the CNA urgently needs to review the electoral rules to ensure the correct representation of citizens.

“Excessive concentration of power could jeopardise these republican principles, cancelling the possibility of dissent, limiting the rights of minorities and impoverishing the democratic life of the country and, therefore, its social and economic development,” he warned.

Faced with a series of national and global challenges, the CNA considered it necessary to have legislative representation that allows for diversity and equity in decision-making, and also provides legal certainty, prevalence and respect for the law.

#CNA #urges #resolve #overrepresentation