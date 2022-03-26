Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Even with the concern represented by the big issues, the Mexican countryside faces opportunities because between now and 2050 The demand for food will continue to grow worldwide and it faces the challenge of increasing world food production by 60 percent, said Juan Cortina Gallardo.

By delivering virtually Conference “Challenges and opportunities of the agri-food sector” On the second day of activities Expoceres 2022the president of the National Agricultural Council stressed that a more productive and more inclusive and modern field is needed where decisions are made based on science and not on ideologies.

“We have to realize that our field is a mosaic, where all realities and each segment must be addressed equally.

“We have to realize that we live in a sector that is growing forward. The world population is going to continue to grow and demand is going to drive greater consumption of animal protein in developing countries, and according to figures from the FAO we are going to have to increase food production by at least 60% by 2050”, he highlighted.

He added that this growth challenge facing the industry has to be vertical, we have to ask ourselves how we do more with less, how we produce more per hectare, and how we produce more per m3 of water, and how we produce more sustainably.

Mexico has a wide network of trade agreements.

Today we have our exports very focused on the United States, since more than 80% of our exports go to that country and, however, we have trade agreements with 52 countries that represent 60% of world GDP.

We have to do with precision shots towards Asia, towards Europe and in this sense we have to redouble efforts also in very specific state markets such as China, Japan, the Arabian Peninsula, among others.

He points out that our country has the potential to continue growing and this factor must be taken advantage of.