Estadão Content
09/01/2023 – 18:16

The Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA) will revise its estimate for the performance of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Agriculture this year. Previously, in early August, the entity projected an annual increase of 12.2% in agricultural economic activity.

The revision stems from the result released this Friday, the 1st, earlier by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), which showed a 17.9% increase in the GDP of Agriculture in the first half compared to the same period of 2022.

“The revision bias is high with a very good result in the 1st semester. We estimate that the agricultural activity should grow close to between 13% and 13.5%. The increase will mainly come from the grain harvest and from some rebound crops, such as sugar cane and coffee”, anticipated the coordinator of the CNA Economic Nucleus, Renato Conchon, when Broadcast Agro. The numbers are being adjusted by the entity.

For the Brazilian GDP, the CNA should revise, with a downward bias, its previous estimate of an annual increase of 1.2%. “Looking at the indicators, the extractive industry did very well in the accumulated result for the year, but the manufacturing industry, which represents half of the industry, did not do so well in the period. So we will revise the outlook,” said Conchon.

With the highest estimated growth, the agricultural activity should increase its participation in the national GDP to around 8.5% against 6.8% in 2022, projects the CNA in a preliminary estimate. “Participation should be greater considering the performance of other sectors and the agricultural activity. In the first quarter, agriculture represented 10.2% of all that Brazil produced and in the second, 9.2%. In the coming quarters, participation should be lower due to the sector’s seasonality, but in the year, other factors, such as the industry’s performance, will influence”, predicts Conchon.

As for the performance of the sector in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, Conchon assesses that the 17% growth in the agro GDP was “positive” and exceeded the expectation of the CNA, of an increase of 14% to 15%. “The result was very good, above what we expected and is mainly due to the greater harvest of winter corn, cotton and the positive contribution of coffee”, he commented.

For the coming quarters, the main point of attention for domestic production is the occurrence and severity of the El Niño climate phenomenon, which may affect the harvest of the 2022/23 winter crop and the preparation and planting of the 2023/24 crop. “The expectation is that the wheat crop will come off well, but possible damage caused by El Niño worries us. The third quarter will be the period of entry into the wheat harvest, with some traces of cotton production and a good forecast for sugarcane. Orange production is also a concern for us”, pointed out Conchon.