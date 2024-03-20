Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/20/2024 – 21:01

Property rights, taxation in agribusiness, in addition to environmental and labor legislation, are among the issues considered priorities by the Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock (CNA) and which will be followed closely in the National Congress, informs the entity, in a note . These themes are part of the Agro 2024 Legislative Agenda, delivered by the CNA tonight to deputies and senators, in a ceremony at the entity's headquarters, in Brasília. The document cites the main themes and bills that are being processed in the National Congress and that “have impacts on rural producers and the entire sector”.

According to the CNA, the entity's Institutional Relations Office currently monitors more than 6 thousand bills being processed in the House, and, of these, 65 proposals were selected and consolidated in the document. “In all of them there is an analysis with the following indications: 'supports' (45), 'does not support' (11) and 'partially supports' (9)”, comments the CNA in the text.

Regarding tax reform, the CNA argues that, although the National Congress recently approved a law on the subject, relating to consumption, “it is necessary to continue the tax reform agenda, now focusing on other tax bases, such as assets, income, payroll and other taxes that burden capital and investments”. Furthermore, the sector must closely monitor the work of the 19 thematic groups that will propose and create complementary bills that will be processed in Congress, “continuing the process of consumption tax reform”.

Still on taxation, the CNA proposes to equalize the bases for exemption from personal income tax – who have urban income – of individuals who have rural income. “This measure is imperative to fulfill the fundamental right to equality”, he says.

In the “Tax Reform” chapter of the document delivered to parliamentarians, the CNA highlights, among others, the Complementary Law Project (PLP) 67/2021, by deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), which deals with the transmission tax causa mortis or donation in the case of rural properties, saying he supports it “partially”. Next comes PL 5,925/2019, by deputy Isnaldo Bulhões Jr. (MDB-AL), which deals with PIS/Cofins on feed, reducing the PIS/Pasep and Cofins contribution rates on feed and supplements to zero. for cattle. The CNA, in this case, “supports” the project.

Another important PL in this same chapter concerns the rural insurance subsidy, contained in PL 4,720/2016, by deputy Jerônimo Goergen (PP-RS) – which the CNA supports – and which provides for the removal of the obligation to settle the financial expenses related to the subsidy of the rural insurance premium in the same year in which the insurance is contracted.

In this same chapter, the CNA also mentions the need to improve and expand financial instruments aimed at agribusiness, such as Agribusiness Letters of Credit (LCA), Rural Product Certificate (CPR) and Agribusiness Receivables Certificate (CRA), among others. . According to the CNA, improving these instruments is “essential so that the financing needs of agricultural activities are met in the coming years”. “It is imperative that the agricultural sector follows this regulatory process”, he says.

In terms of “Environment”, the CNA defends, among other topics, “implementing the National Environmental Licensing Policy and the National Climate Change Policy; regulate non-tariff and environmental barriers to international trade, in addition to promoting the implementation of the Forest Code, adaptation of Brazilian Biome Laws and other incentives for sustainable development, adapting them to agricultural activities”. Among the projects with the greatest impact in this chapter, and which the CNA supports, is PL 2,159/2021, by deputy Luciano Zica (PT-SP) and others, which deal with environmental licensing. The CNA says it supports the creation of the legal framework for environmental licensing, “guaranteeing the necessary conditions for the sustainable use of natural resources and promoting legal certainty for environmental bodies when approving projects”.

In relation to PL 182/2024, by deputy Jaime Martins (PSD-MG), the CNA “partially supports”. For the entity, although the text of the PL – which creates the carbon market and the Brazilian Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading System – has been improved in the Chamber of Deputies, there is still a “need to deepen and adapt the rules on jurisdictional markets, incorporated in the approved text”. This PL will still be voted on in the Federal Senate.

Regarding the “right to property”, the CNA highlights, in the document, among other projects, PL 1.373/2023, by deputy Lázaro Botelho (PP-TO), which prevents anyone who commits land invasion from benefiting from agrarian reform, regularization land ownership or have access to subsidized credit lines or other government benefits. In this case, the entity supports the PL. There is also PL 8,262/2017, by deputy André Amaral (PROS-PB), which makes it easier for rural landowners to repossess, with the use of police force, if necessary – an issue that the CNA also supports. In the document, the CNA also says it supports the thesis of the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands, contained in some PLs being processed in the National Congress.

Regarding labor relations in the countryside, the CNA cites projects on “thermal break”, “harvest contract”, “agricultural partnership contract” and work on Sundays and holidays, among others.

With regard to agricultural production itself, the CNA says it supports, in the document, PL 658/2021, by deputy Zé Vitor (PL-MG), which deals with the regulation of the production of bio-inputs in Brazil. And, on the other hand, it does not support another PL on the topic, 3,668/2021, authored by senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), which deals with the Regulatory Framework for Bioinputs. It also supports the Fuel of the Future (PL 4,196/2023), by deputy Alceu Moreira (MDB-SC), in addition to the National Policy for Support and Incentive for Dairy Farming, contained in PL 3,071,/2022, by deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT- MG). In addition, the document contains chapters that deal with Infrastructure and Logistics, Technology and Rural Education and International Relations.

Regarding the 2023 legislative agenda, the president of the CNA, João Martins, mentions, in the document delivered today to parliamentarians, that, “thanks to the quality of political action by federal deputies and senators, the sector managed to combat serious threats to property rights and prevent the tax reform from transferring the tax burden from other sectors of the economy to rural producers”. Thus, the themes above “will be decisive guidelines”, on which the agricultural sector will have to “apply”.