President of ApexBrasil apologized after saying that hectares deforested in the Amazon would have been used for livestock

A CNA (Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock) sent a letter to the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) expressing “concern” with the declaration of the president of ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), Jorge Vianaduring the seminar organized by Cebri (Brazilian Center for International Relations) and the CCG (Center for China and Globalization) in Beijing, China.

On the occasion, Viana linked Brazilian agribusiness to the advance of deforestation in Brazil. criticized by congressmen, the president of Apex apologized and said he didn’t want to leave any “misunderstanding”.

In the office (here’s the full – 1 MB), the CNA said that Viana’s statement is contrary to Apex’s objectives – that is, the promotion of Brazilian companies, services and products abroad. “The CNA sees itself obliged to demand a posture from the entity in accordance with the objectives of its mission”says an excerpt from the document.

On Wednesday (29.Mar), the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favaro, defended Viana and said that the positioning was “favorable to sustainable production”. He also stated that speech was distorted because of the distance between China and Brazil.

In a statement, the FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front) said that Jorge Viana’s position is “mistaken” It is “without full knowledge about national agriculture”.

The group said that the damage that a Brazilian spokesperson like the president of the Apex does when placing himself based on “an outdated premise devoid of scientific and official information”.



the senator Teresa Cristina (PP-MS), former Minister of Agriculture in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said this Tuesday (28.mar) that Viana’s speech was “very foolish”since Apex “always promoted exports, where agro is champion”.

She even raised concerns about possible fallout from the comment. “What Apex is this that accuses agro of deforesting the Amazon in front of our biggest customers, in China? Do they want to bring down the country’s image, the trade balance and the GDP all at once?”, he wrote on your Twitter profile.



Viana countered the former minister on the social network afterwards. He said she would be “picking up on misinformation”. According to the Apex president, what he said at the seminar in Beijing was to promote agribusiness, exports and attract investment. “The time for foolishness is past, believe me!”, he wrote.



