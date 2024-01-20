This weekend, caravanning friends will meet in Stuttgart at the CMT. We know what campers really want.

The motorhomes are lined up close together at the CMT in Stuttgart. The number of visitors is huge and the demand for the houses on wheels is unbroken. Image: AFP

DThe desire for camping is unbroken. Last year, the first weekend of “Caravan, Motor, Tourism”, the organizers counted more than 70,000 visitors to the first industry trade fair of the year. Even last week's black ice warnings could hardly deter CMT guests from visiting the exhibition grounds at Stuttgart Airport. The manufacturers arrived with mixed feelings in this still young year. They are used to things constantly going up, but growth in new registrations of recreational vehicles has recently stagnated. At the end of 2023, at least motorhomes were able to increase somewhat again.

Compared to the record results of 2021 and 2022, the number of new motorhome registrations rose to 68,469, which corresponds to growth of three percent. Caravans, i.e. caravans, are experiencing less demand. Sales fell by 10.6 percent, with only 21,896 new houses coming onto the streets in 2023. Caravans were once much more in demand than mobile homes.