Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/14/2023 – 22:25

Share



Prospective studies presented by the National Electric System Operator (ONS) during a meeting of the Electric System Monitoring Committee (CMSE), held this Wednesday, point to the possibility of reaching, in the most conservative scenario, the third best energy storage in the historical series for the National Interconnected System (SIN) until November. Thus, the conditions are sufficient to guarantee full electricity supply this year.

According to a bulletin released by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), the expected storage in the National Interconnected System (SIN) is between 59.0% and 73.5% in the period.

The ONS also pointed out that at the end of May, equivalent storages of 86.2% were verified in the Southeast/Center-West, 81.9% in the South, 89.1% in the Northeast, and 98.4% in the North subsystem. For SIN, storage at the end of May was 87.1%, the best level in the last 12 years.

Regarding the Affluent Natural Energy (ENA), values ​​below the historical average were verified for all subsystems: the Southeast/Center-West presented conditions of 92% of the Long Term Average (MLT); the South 62%; the North 92% of the MLT and the Northeast around 54%. The aggregate ENA of the SIN registered an index of 85% MLT. In June, the indication is of an ENA below the historical average for all subsystems.

At the meeting, the Operator informed that on June 2, a historical record of energy generation in photovoltaic solar source was verified, including distributed micro and mini generation (MMGD), reaching the average daily amount of 5,444 average MW (MWavg), which corresponded to 7.5% of the SIN load. On that day, there was also a record hourly average solar generation between 11 and 12 hours, reaching 17,542 MWavg, which corresponded to 22.8% of the System’s load.

It was also informed of the successful carrying out of tests with a view to assuming the secondary regulation of the isolated system in Roraima through the Jaguatirica II Thermoelectric Plant, which will allow for a more adequate solution from a technical and cost-effective point of view for the current generation scenario.

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) informed that, in the context in which plants with associated contracts for the purchase and sale of long-term energy and signed Transmission System Use Contract (Cust) are considered, there would be an aggregation of about of 2.5 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity in relation to the current PMO.

Export

Regarding the exchange of energy to neighboring countries, it was reported that in May 458 MWmed of hydroelectric origin and 235 MWmed to Argentina were exported, even in a context of reduced rainfall and the so-called turbineable spills. To Uruguay, exports amounted to 272 med MW of hydroelectric origin and 66 med MW of thermoelectric origin.

Expansion

The CMSE bulletin also points out that the expansion verified in May 2023 was approximately 1,286 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity for centralized generation of electricity, 523 km of transmission lines and 2,487 MVA of transformation capacity.

Thus, in 2023, the expansion totaled 4,626 MW of installed centralized generation capacity, 2,969 km of transmission lines and 7,760 MVA of transformation capacity. Regarding distributed generation, the expansion verified in 2023 was 4,943 MW, reaching a total of approximately 21.3 GW installed in the country.























