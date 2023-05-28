Goodbye to assembly lines, in their place workstations able to favor the ergonomics of each operation, and instead of the rails on which the body and mechanics of the car in production usually slide, robotic platforms with autonomous driving. This is the new face of the automobile destined to revolutionize the production paradigm that has dominated the sector since the early 1900s in favor of a “liquid” and modular factory.

A reference point

A transformation started in Beinasco, on the outskirts of Turin, by a company founded in 1967 and called CPM, which has grown over the years together with the parent company Dürr to become a global point of reference in the design of automotive production plants. Dürr is the supplier of the world’s major car manufacturers, in Italy it has clients of the caliber of Stellantis, Lamborghini, Lotus, Maserati and collaborates with the main electric car brands, starting with Tesla.

Automated Guided Carrier

After having revolutionized the assembly lines for the first time with ProFleet – the first Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) expressly designed for car general assembly plants – now is the time to take another step forward with the AGC project, acronym of Automated Guided Carrier: in practice the whole factory is completely free from the fixed systems, which are replaced, both on the ground and for the aerial part, by self-driving vehicles capable of transporting the body and all the mechanical parts along the various assembly stations, until the finished car is obtained.

“This new factory model foreshadows a Copernican revolution for the automotive industry – underlines Denny Monti, Business Development Director CPM – Let’s forget the images we are used to, those of workers building a car along the classic assembly line. In the prototype we’re working on just a shedAGV and AGC are programmed to give life to the various workstations without requiring building efforts to build the plants”.

A model for everyone

The model is suitable both for startups, which need to start with a small production that will then grow over time, and for large companies that immediately need to produce large volumes of cars. The range of Dürr self-driving vehicles provides models of different sizesdesigned to carry out all the necessary operations, from line feeding, to feed the production line, up to large mariage platforms, which in addition to the car can also carry several operators, allowing them to work in total safety and favoring the full accessibility of every part of the car.

ProFleet and ProLiner can be equipped with natural navigation systemwhich allows a quick reconfiguration of the path according to the changed production conditions, but they are also available in more accessible versions: induction (a floor guide suggests the direction to the platform), with magnetic or optical tape to determine the path of the vehicle on the floor.

In the event of a malfunction, one self-driving vehicle can be dropped from the production flow, while another takes its place during repairs. If the problem were to be with a workstation instead, vehicles can skip it and continue to the next one. The result is a real one operational revolution which also determines a significant reduction in production stops, thus improving the overall performance of the plants.