CMO should vote on Budget revenue report on Wednesday

Opinion by senator Professora Dorinha (União Brasil-TO) on revenue estimates in 2024 will still be presented

The CMO (Mixed Budget Committee) must vote on Wednesday (Dec 6, 2023) on the revenue estimate report for the project 2024 Budget. The board meeting is scheduled for 2:30 pm. The opinion of the rapporteur, senator Professor Dorinha (União Brasil-TO), must be announced before, at 10 am. Approval of revenues precedes the presentation of the preliminary report by the general budget rapporteur, deputy Luiz Carlos Motta (PL-SP), with no forecast yet for analysis. The CMO has not yet voted on the opinion on the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), which serves as the basis for next year’s PLOA (Annual Budget Bill). The proposals that make up the Budget need to be analyzed by the end of the year by deputies and senators. After being analyzed at the CMO, the projects still need to be approved in a session of the National Congress. The deadline for voting is December 22, when congressmen go into parliamentary recess.