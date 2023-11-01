If approved, the Lula government will be prevented from sending a message to change the 2024 fiscal target

The president of the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee) of the National Congress, senator Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB), scheduled the session to vote on the preliminary opinion of the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) of 2024 for next Tuesday (7.Nov.2023).

If the opinion of the LDO rapporteur, deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-BA), the government of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will be prevented from sending a message to change the 2024 fiscal target or other topics.

From the moment the LDO’s preliminary report is approved, Planalto can only make changes to the project by negotiating with Forte or other members of the commission.

Although there are discussions within the government to change the fiscal target after Lula’s statement that it would be difficult to meet it, the leader of the Government in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP) denied this possibility and said that there are conditions to vote on the preliminary report next week.

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), did not deny the discussion, but said he did not think it was necessary to change the proposal. The government sent the LDO with the proposal of zero deficit in 2024, a target unlikely to be achieved.

The government wishes to approve the LDO in 2024. As shown by the Power360deputies and senators have around 8 weeks until the end of 2023 to vote on proposals related to the 2024 Budget and priority projects for the government with the aim of increasing revenue next year.

