Proposal sets goals for the Budget over the next 4 years and estimates R$13.3 trillion for programs

The CMO (Mixed Budget Committee) approved this Wednesday (22.Nov.2023) the preliminary opinion of the PPA (Multi-Year Plan) 2024-2027. The proposal brings goals for the Budget in the medium term.

The federal deputy Bohn Gass (PT-RS) is the project’s rapporteur and read it at the board. There were no amendments presented to the preliminary text. Here’s the complete (PDF – 2 MB).

The deadline for amendments remains open until Tuesday (Nov 28) and the rapporteur must present his opinion the following week. Voting, in turn, is scheduled for the 1st week of December.

The final text must be analyzed by Congress by December 22, when the 2023 legislative activity will end. In the proposal, the government defines priority themes, such as combating hunger, health, basic education, investments in the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) and combating deforestation.

For the next 4 years, the project estimates direct R$13.3 trillion to 88 Final Programs (R$11.5 trillion) and 6 Management Programs (R$1.8 trillion).

Calls were also defined “transversal agendas” that must be considered in the actions of each ministry. They deal, for example, with racial equality, the environment and care for women, children, adolescents and indigenous peoples.

PUBLIC BANKS

On Friday (17.nov), the Ministry of Planning and Budget informed that the 5 federal public banks –Box, Bank of Brazil, BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), BNB (Banco do Nordeste) and Basa (Amazon Bank)– will inject R$1.7 trillion in credit to finance Union programs over the 4 years of the PPA’s validity.

Caixa will be the largest financier for government programs. The bank will release a total credit of R$572.4 billion, with the largest portion (R$149.3 billion) already in 2024. Banco do Brasil has made available an amount of R$519.5 billion until 2027.

BNDES will finance R$307.8 billion in the period, while Banco do Nordeste will release credit worth R$224.7 billion and Banco da Amazônia will contribute R$73.2 billion.

ABOUT THE PPA

The proposal is drawn up in the first year of the new elected government, but only comes into force in the following year. The objective is to ensure that programs are not interrupted at the beginning of the next government.

As a result, the last year of the PPA always coincides with the 1st year of a new government.