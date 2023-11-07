Opinion will be filed by November 19th to be voted on by the 24th of this month in the commission

The CMO (Mixed Budget Committee) approved this Tuesday (7.Nov.2023) the preliminary report of the PLDO (Budget Guidelines Bill) for 2024. The fiscal target of zeroing the primary deficit in 2024 is maintained. The federal government will no longer be able to send a letter to change this fiscal objective. Changes would only be possible by the rapporteur or by amendments from congressmen. Here’s the complete of the text (PDF – 1 MB).

The report will be filed on November 19th to be voted on by the commission definitively from November 22nd to 24th. Congressmen will have until November 16 to present amendments to the text, which serves as the basis for the PLOA (Annual Budget Bill) of 2024.

After the vote, the meeting was suspended. A meeting is scheduled for Thursday (Nov 9) to discuss the congressmen’s suggestions.

PLDO 2024 will still need the approval of the Congress plenary after being approved by the CMO. The rapporteur of the text, federal deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE), defended the balance of public accounts when reading the opinion. He already said he had “of” by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadfor meeting a fiscal target of zeroing the primary deficit in 2024.

The preliminary report allows for a deficit of up to 0.25% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) next year. The level is within the tolerance range. If there is a negative balance greater than this, the federal government will have to contingency spending – that is, block the Budget.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said it will not block works and investments next year.