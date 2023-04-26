Resources provided for in the 2023 Budget will be transferred from the extinct Auxílio Brasil, a Bolsonaro administration program

The CMO (Mixed Budget Commission) approved this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023) the PLN (Bill of the National Congress) that establishes credit of R$ 71.4 billion for the Bolsa Família program.

In practice, the proposal transfers the resources foreseen in the 2023 Budget referring to the extinct Auxílio Brasil, from the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), for Bolsa Família. On March 2 of this year, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) signed the MP (provisional measure) that re-established, with changes, the income transfer program and fight against hunger created during the 1st government of the PT, in 2003.

The action is aimed at families living in situations of economic and social vulnerabilities. The benefit is paid to those who meet 3 criteria:

per capita income classified at the poverty or extreme poverty line;

data updated in CadÚnico (Cadastro Único); It is

not have information that differs from that declared in the register and in other federal databases.

4 PLNS APPROVED

CMO also approved this Tuesday (25.Apr) the PLN which determines the concession of R$ 4.182 billion to the MCTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation) and also for official credit operations. The amount will be allocated to the FNDCT (National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development) and was foreseen in the 2023 Federal Budget.

Earlier, at the same meeting, the committee voted in favor of the PLN for the nursing floor. The text releases BRL 7.3 billion from public coffers to the Ministry of Health. The credit allows the payment of the basic salary of BRL 4,750 for nurses, BRL 3,325 for nursing technicians and BRL 2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives.

Another PLN that passed through the CMO was the proposal that establishes a 9% readjustment in the salary of employees of the Brazilian Executive. The impact of the readjustment, almost entirely included in the 2023 Federal Budget, will be R$ 11.6 billion.