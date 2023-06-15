Congressman is from União Brasil; the LDO is responsible for laying the foundations for the following year’s Budget

the federal deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE) will be the rapporteur of the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) of 2024. The nomination was defined by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-PI), and signed by the president of the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee), senator Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB). The LDO is responsible for establishing the foundations of the LOA (Annual Budget Law).