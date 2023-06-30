Estadão Contenti

06/30/2023

On the morning of this Friday, the 30th, the National Monetary Council (CMN) published its vote on the inflation target for 2026. The target was set at 3.0%, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points – the same parameters already set for 2024 and 2025.

like the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) has already shown, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, alongside the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, announced on Thursday, the 29th, that the target for 2026 would be 3%.

At the press conference given to the press on Thursday, Haddad also informed that, as of 2025, the Brazilian inflation targeting system will change from a calendar year to a continuous target, without detailing the new system.























