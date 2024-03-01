Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/03/2024 – 21:12

Commercial contracts, such as bills, rental, purchase and sale of properties can be used as collateral (guarantee of value) for issuing Real Estate Receivables Certificates (CRI) and Agribusiness Certificates (CRA). In an extraordinary meeting this Friday (1st), the National Monetary Council (CMN) adjusted the early February resolution which changed agricultural and real estate title rules.

In a note, the Ministry of Finance informed that the prohibition on operations not related to agricultural and real estate projects serving as collateral applies only to instruments of a “strictly financial nature”, without affecting commercial contracts. Last month's resolution restricted the issuance of agricultural and real estate securities because these securities were financing projects not directly linked to the two areas and served as an instrument for companies to stop paying Income Tax.

Other changes

The second amendment to the CMN clarified that debt securities whose issuers are not characterized as debtors, co-debtors or guarantors can be used as collateral for the CRA and CRI. The Ministry of Finance reported that prohibiting this practice would harm the Real Estate Credit Certificate (CCI), a private title issued by a real estate lender.

Unlike Real Estate Credit Letters (LCI) and Agribusiness Letters (LCA) and Guaranteed Real Estate Letters (LIG), issued by financial institutions, CRI and CRA are issued by securitization companies (paper conversion) and involve the conversion of commercial contracts. The first three instruments are exempt from Income Tax and have guarantees in case the financial institution goes bankrupt. The CRA and CRI are not guaranteed, with the buyer assuming the risk of the company going bankrupt.

The latest adjustment, informed the Ministry of Finance, restricted the application of the February resolution's prohibitions to “financial institutions or entities authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil, entities that are part of a prudential conglomerate, or their respective subsidiaries”.

In the statement, the Ministry of Finance highlighted that the changes aim to “harmonize the understanding of market agents regarding aspects related to eligible collateral” for CRA and CRI issues. “The CMN sought, with this, to reaffirm the possibility of typical agribusiness or real estate sector companies, which do not have a direct connection with institutions in the financial system, to carry out securitization operations through CRA and CRI”, explained the ministry.

Cancellation

Approved changes take effect immediately. The body that brings together the ministers of Finance, Planning and the president of the Central Bank, the CMN should have held the ordinary February meeting this Thursday (29), but the meeting was canceled “due to lack of topics”.

This week, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, participated in the meeting of finance ministers of the G20, a group that brings together the 20 largest economies on the planet. The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, traveled with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to Guyana.