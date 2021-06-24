The National Monetary Council approved this Thursday, 24, an adjustment in the guarantee prices of the Price Guarantee Program for Family Farming (PGPAF), to be applied between July 10, 2021 and July 9, 2022.

The decision took into account the evolution of costs and affects 18 of the 20 regional products and the winter harvest. Only two products (pineapple and cashew nuts) had a slight decrease. The guarantee price of Conillon coffee from Rondônia was unified with the rest of Brazil.

The PGPAF aims to ensure the remuneration of variable production costs to family farmers who contract funding for costing and investment under Pronaf.

When the average sales price in the month prior to the installment is below the guarantee price, the borrower in payment terms receives a discount (bonus) on the installment of the financing to be paid, proportional to the difference between the guarantee price and the price of marketing.

The CMN also promoted adjustments in the reference prices of agricultural, fishing and aquaculture products for the 2021/2022 harvest. The reference prices are used in the calculation of the Special Financing for the Storage of Agricultural Products (FEE), for the rural producer, and for the Financing for Guarantee of Prices to the Producer (FGPP), for agribusiness.

The CMN considered the evolution of rural producers’ costs and the average prices practiced at the beginning of 2021 and maintained the prices of some fruits, such as papaya, strawberry and guava. Other products, in turn, had a price adjustment, such as oats (12%), peanuts (11%), and apples (16%). Other products, particularly fishery and aquaculture, had more significant adjustments, resulting from the impact of exchange rate variation on their costs (feed and fuel). Examples are tilapia, which had its price readjusted by 41%, which will serve as a basis for marketing operations in the Southeast and Midwest.

