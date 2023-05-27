Titan reached the final of one of the most prestigious competitions in the world of professional wrestling, the tournament Best of the Super Junior 30 which is disputed in Toyogi 2nd Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japanagainst The Desperado.

El Desperado was a very difficult opponent Courtesy New Japan Pro Wrestling

After a close battle in the semifinals, the “Immortal” resisted the fierce attacks of his adversary; however, the one belonging to the ranks of the World Wrestling Council (CMLL) rallied and brought the crowd to its feet with his amazing maneuvers and powerful punches inside the ring.

The key with which he has achieved his greatest successes was enough, lto Immortal Keyto leave El Desperado on the road and follow in the footsteps of Dr. Wagner Jr.whon 25 years ago he reached the final of the contest organized by the Japanese company New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Titan wants to become BOSJ champion Courtesy New Japan Pro Wrestling

With this victory, Titan becomes the finalist of Best of Super Junior 30 and lifted up the name of CMLLon Sunday he will face Master Wato in a fight that promises to be full of emotions and epic moments for sports-show fans.