Titan -belonging to the ranks of the World Wrestling Council (CMLL) – left an indelible mark on Japan by facing Master Watoknown as kawato-san in the Mexican fans. Despite his growing popularity in the japanese wrestling, this time he did not achieve victory. This was his fourth participation in the tournament and the second in a row.

Since joining the faction The Ungovernables of Japan, Titan demonstrated its potential and achieved outstanding achievements. He arrived at semifinals of the prestigious Best of Super Jr 30one of the most important tournaments in the world, beating prominent opponents with different fighting styles.

In the final, he defeated another fighter very loved by the Japanese fans, The Desperado, exhibiting his ability to counter the opponent’s punishments. In this way, he became the second Mexican to arrive 25 years after the feat accomplished by Dr. Wagner Jr..

Titan faced on Sunday Master Wato in a combat full of emotions. Notably Master Wato He has gained experience in Mexican wrestling, since he had the opportunity to face renowned wrestlers during his stay in Mexicowhich has enriched his knowledge in the ring.

Both gladiators exhibited speed and precision, applying accurate punishments during combat. As the fight progressed, the physical exhaustion of both became evident, but neither gave up the search for victory.

Titan tried to take advantage of his signature key, The Immortal, trusting that he would ensure victory as on previous occasions; however, Master Wato managed to escape from the key and surprised the Mexican wrestler with an impressive Tsutenkaku German Suplex. After the count of three, Titan was lying on the canvaswhile the Japanese established himself as the undisputed champion.

Undoubtedly, Titán had an outstanding and extraordinary participation, leaving his name engraved in giant letters in the history of Mexican wrestling. His effort and performance have left an indelible mark on the minds of fans of this exciting sport..