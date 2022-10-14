For the elements of the rows of the Guadalajara Coliseum ArenaJalisco, black beast, The deceased Y Zandokan Jr.measure yourself before White magic, magnus Y Fire on the saturday show at 7:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time) in the colosseum arena of Peru 77represents a great opportunity to demonstrate what has been learned in the Pearl Tapatiacradle of great exponents of the pankration and where it is remembered Cuauhtemoc “Devil” Velascoas one of the best teachers.

Was the July 23th when the three Guadalajara gladiators delighted with their rudeness to the capital publicso they will have a new opportunity to leave everything in the sacred ring of funnel which is located in the La Laguna neighborhoodin the heart of the Mexico Cityexactly in the Historical Center.

“The truth is that I am very happy to be one of the chosen few to set foot in that sacred space, which has seen so many stars grow up. World Wrestling Council (CMLL). It is a very big emotion that I cannot explain, I feel very happy to step on that funnel of Peru 77”, he stated Deceased.

This is the poster for the Saturday show at the Arena Coliseo Courtesy CMLL

For black beast it means a special feeling to step into the ring of such an important stage for the pankration, but as a good fan of the boxing knows that there were legends like The Saint, BlackShadow, Galindo Cavernjust like the idols of the sport of slapping Lupe Painter, Ruben “Púas” Olivares, Efren Torres, Julio Cesar Chavez, Pepin Cavesamong others.

Lastly, the Western Middleweight Champion, Zandokan Jr wants to shine his title before any worthy exponent of the ranks of the CMLL on the Mexico Cityso “I am open to any challenge, no matter how rough or technical, I want to expose my Championship and show people why I am the champion and why I am the ‘King of the world‘; I want to shine it with people from the Guadalajara Coliseum Arena”, he warned.