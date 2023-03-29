The next Saturday April 1at 7:30 p.m. (central Mexico time) the emblematic Arena colosseum in the Mexico City will be the scene of a function of the World Wrestling Council (CMLL) that will have the participation of some of the greatest idols of boys and greats of this sport-show to celebrate your 80th anniversary.

Mystical, golden angel and Sovereign Jr They will be in charge of leading the cartel to face hell, flying jr and Templar in the stellar combat agreed in incredible relays. While Atlantis, octagon and Blue Panther they will face the rude number one the satanic, Virus and The feline in a exciting poster.

This is the program for the 80th anniversary function Courtesy CMLL

In addition, the young gladiators of the “New Generation” tournament will seek to make history in this event, among which are Vaquero Jr, Crixus, Ángel Rebelde, Rey Samuray, Multy, Max Star, Tonalli, Neón, Brillante Jr and Hijo de Stuka Jr. All of them will fight to keep the trophy and demonstrate his bravery and skills in the ring.

A place of history and tradition

The Arena Colosseum It is a place full of majestic stories, since its inauguration in 1943 before a large influx of the respectable who saw the victory of tarzan lopez about The Saint for him NWA World Middleweight Championship. Since then, the “Peru Funnel 77” has seen great stars of the wrestling as Blue Demon, Black Shadow, Velazquez Bat, The lonely man, Galindo Cave, Hurricane Ramirez, Gold, Silver and bronzeand, among others, those who have left their mark on the history of this sport.

Carlos “Tarzán” López and Santo “El Enmascarado de Plata” headlined the first poster, on March 2, 1943. Courtesy CMLL

Today, every Saturday at 7:30 p.m.the Arena Colosseum is the meeting place for fans of the wrestling who come to see their flesh and blood heroes, those who transcend the barrier of time and fill the place with magic.

This historic site has witnessed many victories of the Holy and the arrival of Shrek of flesh and bone, Maurice Tillet“The French Angel”, who came to Mexico by the hand of father of wrestling, Don Salvador Lutteroth Gonzálezhe January 1, 1947. modernity has come to Arena Colosseumbut the essence of this sport remains the same.

In this venue the most euphoric applause, tremendous boos and a painful setback are experienced. Courtesy CMLL

New generations of fighters have come to the ring and they have brought with them a new touch that has strengthened the duo made up of Atlantis and octagonwho brought the magic of the wrestling to screens with the movie “Atlantis and Octagon, the revenge”among others Mexican cinema films. great figures like Lorraine Velazquez and The Polivoces also have been part of the history of the Arena Colosseum.