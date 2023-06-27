“We collected the data presented at the last European Congress of Hematology, held in Frankfurt, and we were able to observe that, of the 77 patients involved in the analysis, 44% obtained an improvement in response”. These are the words of Massimo Breccia, professor of Hematology at the Umberto I General Hospital in Rome, on the sidelines of the meeting entitled “New mechanism of action against chronic myeloid leukemia: greater efficacy and tolerability with Asciminib, now also reimbursed in Italy”, promoted by Novartis and held in Milan.