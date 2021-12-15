Most investors are still betting on the Federal Reserve’s first increase in the benchmark interest rate in May 2022, shows monitoring by the CME Group. However, bets on raising the rate at the meeting in March of next year, when the tapering should be closed, have increased. Today, the Fed announced the acceleration in the process of reducing the purchase of assets and the forecast for three interest rate hikes next year.

Until the monetary decision meeting on May 4, 36.4% of bets monitored by the CME are for maintaining interest rates between 0% and 0.25% (vs. 42.7% yesterday). 46.8% are for an increase of 25 basis points (compared to 43.6% yesterday), 16.0% for an increase of 50 basis points (compared to 12.7% yesterday) and 0.7% are for an increase in 75 basis points (down from 1.0% yesterday).

For the March 16 meeting, the majority bet is on maintaining the current range, but they dropped from 66.2% yesterday to 56.4% today. The 25 basis point lift bets have risen from 31.2% to 41.66%. For an increase of 50 basis points, they shrank from 2.6% to 2.0%.

