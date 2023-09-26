Cmc Packaging, the initiative that enhances workers. A unique signal from Città del Castello

A company of City of Castello has decided to focus on workers, not only as a workforce but also as real shareholders. The initiative announced by Cmc Packaging it’s bound to make noise. When Kkrin fact – we read in Il Giornale – it will disinvest its share with a profit, approximately all of it 600 employees of Cmc Packaging Automation will receive a bonus for work done. So the more the company increases in value, the greater the reward will be. This, in summary, provides the Shared success Program, i.e. the program of participation in company successlaunched by the Italian company of automated packaging solutions based in the province of Perugia.

As the company note explains, it is a one-of-a-kind program for the Italian companies in the portfolio of the American fund, currently the protagonist in the negotiations to achieve the spin-off of the Tim network. In 2020 – continues Il Giornale – Cmc Packaging became part of the Global Impact portfolio of Kkr, which invests in companies that have a positive impact on sustainability: Cmc has the particularity of producing customized packagingwhich eliminate single-use plastic, save cardboard and take up less space carrying savings on shipping volumes.

The US fund holds 70% of the capital of the company which is led by the Ponti family – who also founded it in 1980 – in the person of CEO Francesco Ponti. A small one percentage of the shares is in the hands of Amazonwhich invested in us through the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund, a fund with an endowment of 2 billion that focuses on companies capable of helping Jeff’s creature Bezos to eliminate carbon emissions to 2040.

