The UK Competition and Markets (CMA) says it has “not seen any evidence” to suggest that call of duty can work well in nintendoswitch. On April 26, the CMA blocked the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft and published its final report on the acquisition.

In its conclusions, the CMA discussed Microsoft’s agreement to put call of duty on consoles Nintendo for 10 years, reemphasizing everyone’s concerns about how the first-person shooter would work in the nintendoswitch. In the final report, the CMA writes: “CoD is currently available on two game consoles: Xbox and PlayStation. We found that these consoles compete closely with each other in terms of content, target audience, and console technology.”

The report continues: “We discovered that the consoles of Nintendo less closely compete with any of Xbox either PlayStation, generally offering consoles with different technical specifications, and with their most popular titles tending to be more family and children. “Nintendo does not currently offer CoDand we haven’t seen any evidence to suggest that your consoles would be technically capable of running a version of CoD that is similar to those of Xbox and PlayStation in terms of quality of gameplay and content”, concludes the CMA. It is not the first time that the UK regulator has made this kind of statement about the deal Nintendo of Microsoft.

Last month, in its provisional conclusions, the CMA expressed doubts that call of duty could work in the nintendoswitch without “financial investment and compromises in graphic quality or the use of cloud gaming solutions.” And as we have seen before, the games in the cloud version of nintendoswitch they certainly don’t guarantee stellar performance. In case you’re wondering, Microsoft has said that call of duty will run “as expected” in switchesand given the difficulties of other AAA ports on console, that’s not very encouraging.

Via: Game Radar