Last week was a bit heavy for Microsoftsince the blocking of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Xboxfact by which the competition authority of the United Kingdom he has no regrets. And now, after comments that they are going to make an appeal, the CMA it reminds us again why they are preventing the acquisition.

Through a news program on Britainwas interviewed Sarah Cardell, CEO of the competition authority itself, who reaffirmed that they cannot afford to accept this type of purchase. The host of the program asked this person what he thought about what Microsoft He will continue trying with the acquisition, and before this he replied that there is no turning back.

Here his comment:

We do know what we are doing and we carried out a very thorough investigation, which took us around 6 months. We took a careful look at all the evidence and came to the conclusion that the right thing to do is to keep the market open to competition and to allow a number of businesses to compete effectively in this market as it develops.

As is already known, the CMA He did not find competition problems with the market, speaking of video games specifically, this with the consoles, so there are no problems with sony and Nintendo. However, they went to the part of the cloud, and right there the justification was taken, since XCloud It already has many games and now with Activision there would be many more.

For now, they are waiting for the corresponding appeal to be launched.

Via: skynews

Editor’s note: We all thought that all this torment of news was going to end, but it seems that things are going to continue on a war footing for a few more months. We’ll see if the appeal works in the end.