Some recent statements posted by Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdomsuggest the will of these gods change the address of the CMAand obviously many have interpreted this as the will to change the situation even after the blockade imposed on theMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In truth, the statements published by Sunak on LinkedIn are rather vague and generally concern the will to relaunch business and investments in the United Kingdom, obviously without any specific mention of the block on the acquisition between Microsoft and Activision, but it is easy to approach the reference directed to the desire to make the CMA more inclined to stimulate industrial and commercial agreements to what happened in this situation.

Sunak’s idea is to “stimulate innovation, investment and growth by announcing two strategic decisions that will change the behavior of our regulatory bodies”, reads the comment. “Today we publish the first of these points regarding consultations and energy policy, which will then be followed by a strategic shift to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)”.

According to the British prime minister, “the new, more dynamic framework will ensure that future regulations are at the center of government decisions”. Obviously, Sunak’s statements have a broad scope and concern politics and the economy of the United Kingdom in general, but it is quite natural to also associate them with a possible desire to loosen the closures imposed by the CMA, in particular after the decidedly critical statements of the president of Microsoft , Brad Smith, in the aftermath of the block imposed on the $ 69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.