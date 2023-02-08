A couple of interesting points were highlighted by the CarlieIntel Twitter account, always very attentive to reporting news regarding the world of call of Dutyincluding the fact that, according to the survey carried out by the CMA, the 24% of COD players on PlayStation would be switched to Xbox with the closure ofMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision.

The point raised, contained within the extended version of the document that summarizes the results of the CMA investigation into the acquisition of Activision Blizzard which, as we saw today, provisionally rejected the operation judging it harmful to players, can cause discussion : in fact, the text of the British antitrust document states that “a large majority of those who responded to our survey (the Call of Duty players we mentioned earlier) reported that the available content on a console are important in their choice of console, and about 24% of these reported that they would leave PlayStation if CoD was no longer available on that platform”, which in itself should have been resolved already by the agreements reached between Microsoft and Sony on whether to keep Call of Duty cross-platform for at least 10 years.

Later, it reads that “Even passionate CoD gamers who would stay on PlayStation would be impressed by the reduction of choice which would happen on that console. They would be spending less time and money on PlayStation than before, which would have a material impact on PlayStation’s revenues and its ability to compete.” Again, the CMA seems to be particularly attentive to the situation of PlayStation rather than the users themselves, also considering how the sales and financial data demonstrate enormous solidity on the part of Sony.

Furthermore, one might wonder how exclusivity agreements on some Call of Duty content should be made within this vision. Among other things, the document also reports that the willingness of users to see Call of Duty within the catalog Xbox Game Pass cannot be taken as a reason to approve the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.