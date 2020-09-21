CM reviewed the development work of Bareilly division on Sunday. During this, the Yogi said that the government, district and executive institutions should regularly monitor the projects to ensure the quality and timeliness of the development plans. Development money is for the public’s hard-earned money. Its pie-pie should be put to good use. Spend the money essentially in the item. If there is a complaint of corruption, then get it investigated. Recover the accused from his salary. If necessary, there should be an action to confiscate his property.

He said that the construction of textile park in Bareilly will start soon. This will provide employment on a large scale here. The ‘Chuka’ located in Pilibhit should be developed by tourism and forest department as a tourist destination. For the needy to get employment, they should have regular meeting with district level bankers committee. The ‘Self-reliant India’ scheme has immense potential to improve the infrastructure of the agricultural sector. Benefit people from encouraging schemes like PM Swadhan and Mudra. Form FPOs in every block. Proposals should be prepared for new warehouses.

Number of Kovid hospitals and ICU beds will increase

CM Yogi Adityanath has said that the number of ICU beds in Kovid hospitals should be further increased. There is complete availability of medicines and oxygen in hospitals, so that there is no problem in treatment. Special vigilance is required in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur. This contact tracing should be done with full activation. The officer should monitor it regularly.