Highlights: CM Yogi directed to release the press releases of the government in Sanskrit language also.

Press release issued in Sanskrit language on Saturday

Press release of daily review meeting on Kovid-19 released in Sanskrit

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken in public several times about the upliftment and development of Sanskrit called Devbhasha. Now, taking a big decision, CM Yogi has directed the press releases of the government to be released in Sanskrit language also.

Following the instruction of CM Yogi, a press release was also issued in Sanskrit language on Saturday. The official handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office tweeted, “As per the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, government press releases will now be issued in Sanskrit language as well”. Along with this tweet, a press release was also shared in Sanskrit for the daily review meeting on Kovid-19.

One who knows Sanskrit can never die of hunger: Yogi

Let us tell you that CM Yogi is very much aware of Sanskrit. Earlier this year, during the ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Mahotsav’, CM Yogi said that a person studying Sanskrit can never die of hunger, because the sages of India had long ago associated this language with employment. During this time he also said that when a person who knows Sanskrit works as a priest, people also give him Dakshina and touch the feet. There can be no greater honor than this.