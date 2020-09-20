Highlights: Farmers, traders will get freedom- CM Yogi

CM Yogi said- farmers will get freedom from legal restrictions

CM Yogi thanked PM Modi for this effort

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday welcomed the passage of two agriculture-related bills in the Rajya Sabha amid strong opposition, saying that this would herald a new era in agriculture. A spokesperson of the state government said here that the Chief Minister has signed two important bills of agricultural reform in the country – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill ‘and’ Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreement Bill on Agricultural Services’. The passage is welcomed. At the same time, UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu has targeted the response of CM Yogi’s tweet.

CM Yogi tweeted on Sunday that the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreements Bill on Agricultural Services, 2020 are ‘fully in the interest of agriculture and farmers’.

Bill-CM is beneficial for farmers

Yogi said that both these bills are completely in the interest of agriculture and farmers. This will prove to be a manifold increase in farmers’ income. Now the farmers will get freedom from the legal restrictions, there will be a complete change in the agricultural sector, private investment in farming and farming will lead to rapid development and employment opportunities will increase. The economic condition of the country will be further strengthened due to the strong economy of the agricultural sector.



CM’s appeal to farmers – don’t get seduced

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the present central and state government is working fast for the protection of farmer interests. He has appealed to the peasant sisters and brothers not to get seduced by anyone. He also said that some people do not like the progress of farmers. These are the same people who have considered farmers as mere vote banks for the last six-seven decades.

Lallu asked 3 questions from CM

Reacting to CM Yogi’s tweet, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu wrote that democracy is ashamed today. Chief Minister, this celebration on farmers’ waste bill? He put 3 questions in front of the CM. You should answer that. How will the farmer get MSP when the grain market is over? Who will give ?, Can FCI farmers buy crops on MSP? Why is crop purchase not guaranteed on MSP?

Bill passed amidst uproar, PM expressed happiness

Significantly, the Rajya Sabha has created ‘Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill’ and ‘Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreement Bill on Agricultural Services’ amidst loud uproar by members of some opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress. Has agreed to. Both these MLAs have already been passed in the Lok Sabha. Let me tell you, in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, the farmers’ bills were passed by voice vote amidst heavy opposition from the farmers and opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the passing of the bill.