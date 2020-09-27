Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the documentary on Eco Tourism prepared by Gorakhpur Forest Department on the occasion of World Tourism Day. During this, the Chief Minister said that Gorakhpur will appear prominently on the map of the country in the field of tourism.Yogi Adityanath said that Gorakhpur will soon figure prominently in the map of the country in the field of tourism. Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in terms of population, as well as the possibilities of tourism. There are many such spots in Gorakhpur including Uttar Pradesh which can be developed from tourism point of view. A tourist destination not only brings us closer to nature, but also provides employment opportunities. In the field of tourism, Gorakhpur will be prominently displayed in the map of the country and for this the plans of the state government are being worked out prominently.

The mini tourism film made by the forest department is a worthwhile initiative to pursue these projects. Many documentary spots of Gorakhpur have been shown in this documentary. These include Ramgarh Lake, Burhiya Mata Temple and Kusami Jungle, the famous Lehda Devi Temple of Maharajganj, Ashfaq Ulla Khan Zoological Park prominently mentioned. The documentary made by the Forest Department has been well appreciated by the CM.