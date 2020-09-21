Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (yogi adityanath) has promised thousands of posts (government job in uttar pradesh) within the next one year. They have also started working on their promise. Beginning on Monday, he has held meetings with the presidents and officers of all the major recruitment boards. Chairman and officers of other recruitment boards including UP Public Service Commission, UP Subordinate Service Selection Commission, UP Higher Education Service Commission, UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board, UP Power Corporation Limited, UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board were present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister inquired from the officials about the current situation regarding the recruitment. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to complete the recruitment process in a transparent and time bound manner on the vacant posts under these recruitment boards. Also, the officers have been instructed to provide the details of vacant posts at the earliest. CM Yogi said that the state government is constantly trying to provide jobs and employment opportunities to the youth.

At present, recruitment process is going on for 5421 posts in UP Public Service Commission, 35019 in UP Subordinate Service Selection Commission, 290 in Higher Education Service Commission, 69000 in Basic Education Department, 16836 in Police Department and 853 in UP Power Corporation (Energy Department). Has been



Chief Minister has announced to give government jobs

Explain that after the protests over unemployment last week, the Yogi government had announced to recruit vacancies in the departments of the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sought details of vacant posts from all departments and called a meeting on Monday. For this, the government has asked all the Additional Chief Secretaries and the Chief Secretary to inform the vacant posts in a week.

Yogi government claims 3.79 lakh jobs in 3 and a half years

Apart from this, the Yogi government has also released that list of government recruitments on Friday, which gives details of the total jobs given in government posts since 2017. The government has claimed to have released a total of 3.79 lakh posts in this list or the process of hiring.