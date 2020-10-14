Highlights: CM Yogi strict in acid attack case on 3 sisters in Gonda

CM directed to take strict action against the accused

He also instructed for proper treatment and financial help to the victims

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed strict action in the case of acid attack on three sisters in Gonda district. CM Yogi has also directed to provide proper treatment and financial support to the victims. Accused has been arrested.

Taking cognizance of the case, CM Yogi has ordered strict action against the accused. Significantly, the police have arrested the accused after the encounter. During this time, the accused was shot in the leg and a weapon was also recovered from nearby. Acid attack victims are undergoing treatment.

The police team, which went to apprehend the accused in Gonda district, has admitted the seriously injured accused to the hospital after the encounter. Accused accused Ashish Kumar alias Chhotu was arrested by the police and SOG team on Tuesday night during an encounter near Vaikunth Nath College on Karnalganj Huzurpur Marg.

Acid attack accused arrested by police, arrested after being injured

This case is related to Pakka village under Paraspur police station area. Here a domineering youth threw acid on three sisters of the Scheduled Caste (Dalit). The elder sister was severely scorched in an acid attack. At the same time, the remaining two younger sisters were also sprinkled with acid. In a hurry, the three sisters were admitted to the district hospital. The elder sister is being treated here. His face is scorched in an acid attack. The remaining two sisters were given first aid in the hospital.

Big sister 35 percent scorched in attack

If people of the area believe that the elder sister is near high school, her marriage is also fixed somewhere. Doctors at the district hospital say that the elder daughter has suffered 35 per cent burns in acid attacks. The second daughter is 25 and the third daughter is five percent. It is being investigated which chemical was used.