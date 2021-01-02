CM Yogi Adityanath has given instructions for intensive monitoring at the district level for corona vaccination. CM said that all arrangements for effective cold chain arrangement of vaccine should be completed in time. Prepare an action plan for transportation and safe storage of the vaccine. It will be necessary to be vigilant even after vaccination.CM reviewed the corona infection conditions on Friday. He said that the countries where new strains of corona virus have been found, should prepare and trace the list of people coming to the state from those countries. While quarantining such individuals, they should be examined on the basis of symptoms. Keep the surveillance system fully active.

Instructions given about medicines, equipment in hospitals

Yogi said that Kovid should keep the arrangements of hospitals effective. There was adequate backup of medicines, medical equipment and oxygen in Kovid hospitals. Continue medical testing at full capacity.