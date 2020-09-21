The Yogi government has announced the renaming of the Divisional Training Center of Home Guard Department in Moradabad after the late Minister Chetan Chauhan. On behalf of the CM office, it was said that in honor of the sentiments of the people, CM Yogi Adityanath has given permission to name the Divisional Training Center of Home Guard Department built in Moradabad after the late leader Chetan Chauhan.Sangeeta Chauhan, wife of late minister Chetan Chauhan, thanked the CM. He tweeted, ‘This decision is highly appreciated as a tribute to my husband and mass leader Late Chetan Chauhan. Our family and thanks to CM Yogi from all over Uttar Pradesh.

Died last month

Please tell that Chetan Chauhan died last month. He was infected with Corona and admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He died on Sunday due to kidney failure during treatment.