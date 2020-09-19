Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Kangana has thanked Yogi for making a good film city in the country. Actually, Yogi Adityanath has announced to create a great film city. Along with this, he has rightly stated the area of ​​Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway.

Kangana tweeted

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “People believe that the Hindi film industry is the largest film industry in India. Which is wrong. The Telugu film industry has proved itself to be very good and ranks on the top position. Releases in many languages. Even many Hindi films Ramoji are shot in Hyderabad. “

Kangana wrote in another tweet, “I appreciate this announcement made by Yogi Adityanath ji. We need many reforms in the film industry. First of all we need a big film industry which Indian film industry Be told. Hollywood can also benefit from it. An industry but many film cities. “

Best of dubbed regional films don’t get pan India relase but dubbed Hollywood films get mainstream relase it’s alarming. Reason is the atrocious quality of most Hindi films and their monopoly over theater screens also media created aspirational imagine for Hollywood films. – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

CM Yogi’s statement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The country needs a good film city. Uttar Pradesh is ready to take on this responsibility. We will create a great film city. Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway have a better area for Film City.” Will. This film will provide a better option to the city filmmakers. Also, it will be a very useful endeavor in terms of employment generation. In this direction, an action plan should be prepared as soon as possible with the land options. “