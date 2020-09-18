Highlights: UP CM Yogi Adityanath came into action for government jobs

Instructions given for recruitment of government jobs on a large scale in next 3 months

Clear instructions in meeting with officials – distribute appointment letter in 6 months

Lucknow

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a big step towards the recruitment of government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. In the meeting of officers at Lok Bhavan on Friday, the Chief Minister has sought details of vacant posts from all departments. Along with this, he has directed to distribute the appointment letter within 6 months, starting the recruitment process in the next 3 months.

CM Yogi has decided to hold all recruitment commissions and board meetings. During the meeting at Lok Bhavan, the Chief Minister gave clear instructions that, like the 3 lakh recruitments done so far, start the recruitment process in the next three months in a transparent manner. Appointment letters should be distributed within six months.

CM Yogi said, ‘Just as there have been transparent and fair recruitments from the UP Public Service Commission. Similarly, fast recruitment should be done. So far, one lakh 37 thousand police have been recruited in the big government recruitment. 50 thousand teachers have been recruited and more than one lakh other departments have been admitted.