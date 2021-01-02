CM Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate and inaugurate more than 37 crore schemes in Gorakhpur on Saturday. CM will lay the foundation stone of Collectorate of Gorakhpur and Advocate Chambers in Sadar Tehsil.The government spokesman said that CM will give more than 37 crore schemes to the Campierganj assembly constituency. This includes schemes such as Government Girls Inter College, road widening, inauguration of residential and non-residential buildings.

All preparations completed

In view of the program of CM Yogi, the stage has been erected near the DM office. Where the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone of the building built for the advocates. He will also address the advocates on this occasion. The Collectorate does not yet have a good seating arrangement for all the advocates. Many advocates sit under trees and tinsheds. They have to face difficulties due to inclement weather.

CM will go to Campierganj by road

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will go from Gorakhpur to Campierganj by road to join the program organized at Campierganj. During this, they will give projects worth Rs 37.36 crore to Campierganj. The Chief Minister will also address the public meeting at a program organized at JP Inter College.