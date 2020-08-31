Highlights: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over Pranab Mukherjee’s death

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee died in Delhi at the age of 84

Yogi said- Pranab da was a symbol of purity, transparency and candor

Lucknow

The former President of the country Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday at the age of 84. He was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on August 10 after being found corona positive. He underwent brain surgery to remove a blood clot that had formed in his brain, since which time he was on ventilator. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over his death.

On his Twitter account, Yogi Adityanath wrote, ‘Former President, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji’s death is an irreparable loss to the nation. He was an icon of purity, transparency and candor in public life. My condolences to family Pray to God to place the departed soul in his supreme abode. ॐ Peace! ‘

Active in politics for more than 5 decades Are Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee remained active in politics for more than 5 decades. Pranab Mukherjee, considered close to Indira Gandhi, continued to become Prime Minister twice. Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th President of the country, was born on 11 December 1935. From birth in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee traveled to the country’s first citizen, that is, the presidency.