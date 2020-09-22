Important meeting has been started by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make a film city in the state. CM is holding meetings with film artists, producer directors, lyricists, musicians singers and writers at his government residence in Lucknow.

Let us tell you that in the ongoing meeting with CM, Saundarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, producer director Madhur Bhandarkar, actors Priyadarshan, Raveena Tandon, Subhash Ghai, Paresh Rawal, singer Anoop Jalota, Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, writer Vijayendra Prasad, lyricist Manoj Muntassir. Apart from this, Vinod Bachchan, Deepak Dalvi, Nitin Desai, Om Raut, Shailesh Singh, Padam Kumar are also present in the meeting.

CM Yogi Adityanath holds a meeting with representatives of Bollywood fraternity over Film City in the state; 1000 acres of land identified for the project. pic.twitter.com/lpGAREWx5a – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2020

Apart from this, many other film personalities including Anupam Kher are attending this meeting through video conferencing. All these people have been suggesting Yogi Sarkar to make a film city. Meanwhile, Noida, Yamuna Expressway and Authority and Greater Noida have sent land details and proposals to the Chief Minister for making a film city on their own. The Chief Minister will decide with the most opinion where it would be appropriate to build a film city. The cast of Mumbai film industry has welcomed the announcement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s film city.

Proposal to build a new film city in one thousand acres near Noida

After CM Yogi Adityanath’s announcement to make a film city, plans are being made to establish another film city in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Yamuna Expressway Authority on Sunday has sent a proposal to the state government to build a film city on one thousand acres of land in Sector 21 of Yamuna City on Delhi-Agra Expressway.