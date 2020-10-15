Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that attempts to damage the image of the Hindi film industry and “end” it or “move elsewhere” will not be tolerated. Thackeray’s statement has come to light over the investigation and media coverage being carried out by several agencies in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which has been described by some as a “deliberate campaign” to target Bollywood. was seen.

Referring to Thackeray’s statement in a meeting with multiplex and theater owners, the Chief Minister’s Office said, “Efforts to end the film industry or move elsewhere will not be tolerated.”

He said that Mumbai is not only the financial capital of the country but also the entertainment capital. Thackeray said, “Bollywood is followed globally. The film industry generates a large number of jobs. In the last few days, there have been attempts by some people to tarnish the image of the film industry, which is quite annoying. “Recently the Uttar Pradesh government announced plans to create a film city in the state to woo filmmakers. was.

Thackeray informed the theater owners at the meeting that the state’s culture department has prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in relation to the reopening of cinema halls, which have been closed for more than six months. He said that a decision will be taken to re-open the cinema hall soon after the SOP is finalized.