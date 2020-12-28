CM Trivendra Singh Rawat of Uttarakhand infected with corona virus since 18 December has been referred to AIIMS for treatment. Trivendra Singh Rawat was admitted to Doon Hospital after being corona infected. It was decided to refer him to AIIMS when the condition did not improve here. Earlier, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, his wife Sunita Rawat and daughters were found corona infected on December 18, after which all were in home isolation.Rawat was rushed to Doon Hospital on Sunday evening when his health deteriorated. After the blood test and city scan report here, the doctors had decided to admit the Chief Minister to Doon Hospital. After this, Dr. Nandan Singh Bisht, the personal physician of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday morning informed the Chief Minister about referring AIIMS Delhi. For this, Rawat also left from Dehradun in the morning.

Involved in session proceedings in a virtual way

According to sources, the condition of the corona-infected Rawat is currently stable and a team of AIIMS doctors has been deployed to supervise him. The Chief Minister participated in the assembly session in a virtual manner after Corona became infected since 18 December.